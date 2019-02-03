School bus crash leaves motorcyclist seriously hurt

BATON ROUGE - Officials say a person riding a motorcycle was seriously hurt after colliding with a school bus Friday evening.

The crash was reported around 4:20 p.m. on Foster Road near Comite Drive. Authorities say the motorcyclist was taken from the scene with critical injuries.

None of the 12 children who were reportedly on the school bus at the time suffered injuries.

The sheriff's office is investigating the incident.