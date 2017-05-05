School bus crash in LaPlace sends 14 students to hospital with minor injuries

LAPLACE – The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Friday afternoon crash that involved a school bus and pick up truck.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of St. Andrew's Boulevard in LaPlace. The bus was carrying 28 students at the time of the crash. According to the sheriff's office, 14 students and the bus driver were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.



It is not known at this time which school the bus belonged to.



The sheriff's office says the investigation is continuing and more information will be released at a later time.



