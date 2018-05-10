86°
School bus and 18-wheeler collide in Baton Rouge

Thursday, May 10 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash involving a school bus and an 18-wheeler.

The crash was first reported in the 1800 block of Thomas Road near Scotland Ave. around 4:30 p.m.

Students were on the school bus.

Sources told WBRZ no one was injured.

