School bus and 18-wheeler collide in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded to reports of a crash involving a school bus and an 18-wheeler.
The crash was first reported in the 1800 block of Thomas Road near Scotland Ave. around 4:30 p.m.
Students were on the school bus.
Sources told WBRZ no one was injured.
