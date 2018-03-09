44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

School board sued over meeting where teacher removed, cuffed

5 hours 47 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, March 08 2018 Mar 8, 2018 March 08, 2018 6:15 PM March 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana's attorney general has sued a local school board over a meeting disrupted by the video-recorded arrest of a teacher who was roughly handcuffed on a hallway floor after she criticized the district superintendent's pay raise.
  
Attorney General Jeff Landry's lawsuit filed Thursday accuses the Vermilion Parish School Board and its members of violating the state's Open Meetings Law.
  
The suit asks the court to nullify all board actions at the Jan. 8 meeting, including its vote to raise Schools Superintendent Jerome Puyau's salary by roughly $30,000. The suit also seeks civil penalties against board members.
  
A deputy city marshal arrested middle school English teacher Deyshia Hargrave after escorting her out of the meeting room and handcuffing her in the hallway. A viral video of the arrest sparked widespread outrage.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days