School board candidate receives concussion after weekend attack

PLAQUEMINE- A school board candidate running for the seat in Iberville Parish claims he was attacked over the weekend with a brick at an event at the Plaquemine Civic Center. When police got involved, they said the suspect, Rashad Wesley posted a full confession on Facebook, which is now in the hands of law enforcement.



Ferrante Dominique claims a man hit him in the back of the head after not doing anything to provoke him.



"He hit me and ran," Dominique said. "My back was turned to him. He bragged on facebook how bad he was, but hit me and ran."



Dominique said he went to the hospital after feeling light-headed and was diagnosed with a concussion.



"We have Mr. Ferrante's statement," Assistant Plaquemine Police Chief Robbie Johnson said. "A full confession on social media from Mr. Wesley, medical records and photos. It's more than enough to draw up an affidavit for arrest for second-degree battery."



Johnson stopped short of talking about any sort of motive but said Wesley is well known to them. He also said the video had been deleted off of social media.



"Today's youngsters... they don't care and don't think this was not a shock to me to get it on social media and made it easy drawing up an affidavit," Johnson said.



Meanwhile, Dominique said as he focuses on his campaign he won't let this stand in the way.



"I've been doing stuff for children for 16 years now," Dominique said.



