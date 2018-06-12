88°
Latest Weather Blog
School accepts teacher's resignation over transgender policy
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) - A central Indiana school district has officially accepted the resignation of a teacher who disagreed with a policy compelling teachers to address transgender students by their preferred name rather than their birth name.
The Brownsburg Community School Corporation accepted John Kluge's resignation at a school board meeting Monday.
Kluge was an orchestra teacher at Brownsburg High School. He says the district's transgender name policy goes against his religious beliefs and violates his constitutional rights.
LGBTQ community advocates say the practice is a sign of respect and isn't about religion or politics.
Kluge says he submitted a tentative resignation letter last month because officials threatened to fire him. He attempted to rescind the resignation at the meeting.
The district says Kluge voluntarily submitted his resignation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One dead, suspect arrested shootng in Gonzales
-
BTR to make major annoucement Tuesday
-
Chimes restaurant to add rooftop bar, new dining area
-
Contractor targeted in tangled murder mystery; Sheriff releases new information in rare...
-
St. George petition gaining ground as opponents push for more information
Sports Video
-
Sean Payton's coaching style propels him into 13th year with Saints
-
New coach excited to change basketball culture at Southern
-
Sean Payton encouraged by Travin Dural during Saints OTAs
-
New football prospect T.J. Finley wants to change the QB culture at...
-
POST-GAME: Oregon State crushes LSU 14-1