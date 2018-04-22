75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Scholarship at Tulane honors cancer victim

4 hours 13 minutes 10 seconds ago Sunday, April 22 2018 Apr 22, 2018 April 22, 2018 12:40 PM April 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An endowed scholarship fund has been established at Tulane University in New Orleans in memory of a student who died of brain cancer in March of 2017.

Tulane announced in a news release that the Charles Ellison Scholarship Endowed Fund will provide scholarship support for Tulane undergraduate students with both high academic achievement and financial need.

The fund was established by anonymous donors.

Ellison was a junior who majored in mathematics at Tulane. He also served as an Emergency Medical Services volunteer in his hometown of Croton-on-Hudson, New York.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days