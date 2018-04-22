Scholarship at Tulane honors cancer victim

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - An endowed scholarship fund has been established at Tulane University in New Orleans in memory of a student who died of brain cancer in March of 2017.

Tulane announced in a news release that the Charles Ellison Scholarship Endowed Fund will provide scholarship support for Tulane undergraduate students with both high academic achievement and financial need.

The fund was established by anonymous donors.

Ellison was a junior who majored in mathematics at Tulane. He also served as an Emergency Medical Services volunteer in his hometown of Croton-on-Hudson, New York.