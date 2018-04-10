Scheduling conflict causes brides to take final exam on wedding day

NIGERIA - Two women had no choice but to wear their wedding dresses to class thanks to a scheduling clash that put their final college exam on the same day as their nuptials.

According to CNN, Dorcas Atsea and Deborah Atoh had fixed their wedding dates when the February exam was postponed due to inadequate facilities at the Benue State University in Nigeria's Middle Belt region.

When the new dates were finally announced, their final year 'Media Ethics and Law' exam landed on the date both women had chosen for their weddings.

The two tried to have the exam rescheduled again, to no avail.

"I went to the exam officer, she said I should choose between the two: the exam or the wedding," Atoh said.

The brides were able to make it work. They took their vows earlier in the day before arriving for the exam. Once the exam was done, they made a dash for their receptions.

"When the church wedding ended by past 11 a.m., I went to write the exam. When I got to school, my mates were so excited. They lifted me up," Atoh said.

The course instructor told CNN he could not reschedule the exam again out of fairness to the other students, adding that it would "compromise standards."

Thankfully, everything seems to have worked out and the entire class was able to complete the exam as planned.