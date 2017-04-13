Schedule for Bayou Country Superfest 2017 in Superdome announced

NEW ORLEANS – Organizers of the Bayou Country Superfest 2017 announced the music schedule for the event on Thursday.

The event is being held for the first time in New Orleans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Superfest will be held May 26, 27 and 28 and will feature performances by Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert and Brooks & Dunn and others.

The festival will kick off with a free Friday night party as Easton Corbin and others perform in Champions Square. The concert schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 26:

The free kick-off celebration

Easton Corbin – 9:30 p.m.

Eric Paslay – 8:10 p.m.

Dylan Scott 7 p.m.



Saturday, May 27:

Miranda Lambert – 11:15 p.m.

Brooks & Dunn – 9:35 p.m.

Rascal Flatts – 8 p.m.

Brett Eldredge – 6:45 p.m.

Jon Pardi – 5:40 p.m.

Chris Lane – 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 28:

Blake Shelton – 10:45 p.m.

Thomas Rhett – 9:15 p.m.

Hank Williams Jr. - 7:50 p.m.

Old Dominion 6:45 p.m.

Dan + Shay – 5:40 p.m.

Maddie & Tae – 5 p.m.

Single-day, two-day packages and VIP tickets for the concerts are available on www.BayouCountrySuperfest.com,TicketMaster.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, the Smoothie King Center box office or by calling 800-745-3000.