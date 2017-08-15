Latest Weather Blog
Scattered today, isolated by Thursday
The area will be dodging showers and thunderstorms for a few more days before a slightly quieter and warmer pattern unfolds for the end of the week.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and warm with high temperatures maxing out near 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop by late morning into the afternoon hours. Any
Hurricane Gert will likely remain a category one hurricane as it moves back into the Atlantic, not affecting the United States. Another area in the central Atlantic shows a low chance of development by at least Thursday. This isn't a threat to the United States at the moment, but we're watching it as we are approaching the peak of hurricane season.
