Scary security video shows armed man stealing money, guns from pawn shop

NEW ORLEANS – Federal gun agents are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who is seen on video robbing a pawn shop earlier this month.

The lone suspect pulled out a gun and threatened employees as he jumped the counter of a Cash America location on Gentilly Avenue in New Orleans on March 14. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, and the National Sports Shooting Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering the reward.

The thief stole money and guns.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes should report it to: 1-800-ATF-GUNS (4867) Or ATF New Orleans Group I at 504-841-7100.

