79°
Latest Weather Blog
Scarlett Johansson's plans to play trans man spurs backlash
NEW YORK (AP) - Scarlett Johansson's plans to portray a transgender man have sparked a backlash from many who object to cisgender actors playing trans roles.
Earlier this week, Johansson was announced to star in the film "Rub & Tug," about prostitution ringleader Dante "Tex" Gill," who has born Lois Jean Gill but who identified as a man. Since then, many transgender actors and advocates have criticized the production for Johansson's casting.
Johansson, who's also producing the film, further inflamed critics with a statement to the website Bustle, via her representative, that said criticism "can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman's reps for comment."
Tambor, Leto and Huffman are all cisgender actors who received acclaim for playing trans characters.
Representatives for Johansson didn't respond to messages for comment.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Long-delayed Comite River Diversion project getting federal funding, should be completed in...
-
Southern University to increase student fees for 2018-2019 school year
-
Firefighters called to used car lot twice in one day after fire...
-
WATCH: Iberville deputies wear red, white, and blue for 'lip-sync' battle
-
Firefighters return to used car lot after fire rekindles