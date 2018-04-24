74°
Scammers calling Denham Springs residents, posing as police officers

By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Authorities say individuals pretending to be Denham Springs police officers are calling residents and asking for donations.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, people have been receiving phone calls from people claiming to be police officers. Once they have someone on the line, they ask for a monetary donation for the department's officers.

The police department says it is making no such requests and is warning residents to hang up on any suspicious calls. Numbers that have been reported making these calls include ones (225) 480-2010 and (225) 480-2014.

