Scam phone calls from fake deputies targeting Ascension Parish residents

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies in Ascension Parish are warning residents of an unusual scam.

According to the sheriff's office, a number of residents have reported receiving phone calls from someone claiming to work at the department. A spokesperson said the scammers appeared to be using actual sheriff's office numbers.

The fake deputies have apparently been telling victims to drive to the local courthouse because of missed jury duty. Officials said nothing appears to have happened to the victims when they arrived at the courthouse.

A sheriff's office spokesperson added that several other similar scams have been reported in the area.