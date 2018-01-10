64°
Latest Weather Blog
Scalise to undergo more surgery
WASHINGTON-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise will undergo more surgery today.
Scalise said the surgery is a follow-up procedure from the gunshot wounds he received in an attack last summer.
The surgery has been scheduled for more than a month. Scalise said wanted to return to work before going back to the hospital. The congressman plans to be back on the job very soon.
Thank you for your prayers and your friendship, Mr. Vice President. Looking forward to working with you again soon as we continue moving America forward! https://t.co/bBrwrv8WKx— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) January 9, 2018