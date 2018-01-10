64°
Scalise to undergo more surgery

2 hours 44 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, January 10 2018 Jan 10, 2018 January 10, 2018 9:54 AM January 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WASHINGTON-House Majority Whip Steve Scalise will undergo more surgery today.

Scalise said the surgery is a follow-up procedure from the gunshot wounds he received in an attack last summer.

The surgery has been scheduled for more than a month. Scalise said wanted to return to work before going back to the hospital. The congressman plans to be back on the job very soon.

