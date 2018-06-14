75°
Scalise back for congressional game a year after shooting
WASHINGTON (AP) - Steve Scalise, the House majority whip who was shot at a Republican baseball practice a year ago, fielded a ground ball and threw out the first batter of the annual congressional baseball game Thursday.
Scalise suffered life-threatening injuries in the June 2017 shooting, but returned to work last fall. He was walking with the aid of one crutch before the game, but took the field without it.
He said before the game, "I know how lucky I am to be alive." Scalise said he was starting at second base despite his physical limitations, which "tells you how bad the talent level is."
He told Fox News Channel, "I can field balls and still make the throw at first." And he proved it to start the game.
