SBA's business recovery center in Baker to close on Jan. 13

BAKER – The Small Business Administration will close its Business Recovery Center in Baker on Jan. 13.

The center, located at the Baker Workforce Development Center at 3262 Baker Boulevard, will close at 6 p.m.

The center was open to assist businesses who were impacted by the August flood. SBA representatives will continue to meet with business owners to assist them with an economic injury disaster loan and other needs until the center closes.

"Representatives from SBA and Louisiana Small Business Development Center consultants are available to continue to provide information on SBA disaster loans and counseling on a wide variety of matters designed to help small business owners re-establish their operations, overcome the effects of the disaster and plan for their future," SBA's Louisiana District Director, Michael Ricks, said.

According to Ricks, the SBA has approved disaster loans for more than $1.2 billion to help Louisiana businesses and residents recover from the flood. Business owners can meet with SBA representatives at the Baker center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the center closes on Jan. 13.

Even though the deadline to apply for a loan for property damage has passed, small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size, still have until May 15, 2017, to apply for an economic injury disaster loan.

Those who wish to apply click here.