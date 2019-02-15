Saying goodbye: EBRSO mourns loss of K-9

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said goodbye to K-9 Jumma earlier this week.

Authorities say Jumma passed away Wednesday during emergency surgery to remove a tumor on her spleen. The K-9 and her partner Sgt. Jess Hale patrolled the streets for 11 years, according to the sheriff's office. The two were responsible for seizing millions of dollars’ worth of drugs and drug money while arresting some of the most "violent and dangerous people imaginable."

"She devoted herself to me and her family, but more importantly, her parish," Hale said in a post. "She worked with me on the streets until her very last day on this earth. I will miss her and our family will miss her. Our hearts are broken but we are flooded of memories that we shared. Rest In Peace Jumma bean.”