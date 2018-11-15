Saying goodbye: Beauregard Gallery and Bistro closing its doors

Photo: Beauregard Gallery and Bistro

BATON ROUGE - Before there was Tony's there was C.C.'s.

A beloved local restaurant and gallery that has been feeding and entertaining residents for more than a dozen years is closing its doors.

According to a post on social media, Beauregard Gallery and Bistro is shutting down its kitchen Friday. The space will reopen as an event space available for renting.

Beauregard Bistro and Gallery formerly housed C.C. Fish & Oyster Co., owned and operated by the Mansur Family from 1932 to 2000. Five generations of the family have worked for the fish market, the bistro, or both.

For almost 16 years many artists, musicians, and hungry locals have enjoyed spending time at the bistro.