Sax in space: French astronaut delighted with birthday gift
CAPE CANAVERAL - This is one cosmically cool sax - and saxophone player.
France's musical astronaut Thomas Pesquet is enjoying a special birthday present delivered to him up at the International Space Station. The saxophone arrived in a SpaceX cargo ship on Feb. 23, and his crewmates kept it hidden until his 39th birthday on Feb. 27.
He revealed the birthday surprise this week via Twitter.
Pesquet has been in orbit since November, and still has a few months left. He's a former pilot for Air France.
This isn't the first time a sax has flown in space. Shuttle astronaut Ronald McNair took one up in 1984, two years before he died aboard the Challenger.
Other out-of-this-world musical instruments: piano keyboard, flute, guitar, bagpipes and even an Australian didgeridoo.
A birthday surprise arrived with @SpaceX Dragon, hidden by my teammates until 27 Feb in collusion with Houston! You can not trust anyone ;) pic.twitter.com/D62VhA2o8c— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) March 12, 2017
