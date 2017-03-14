58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sax in space: French astronaut delighted with birthday gift

1 hour 44 minutes 10 seconds ago March 14, 2017 Mar 14, 2017 Tuesday, March 14 2017 March 14, 2017 12:30 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL - This is one cosmically cool sax - and saxophone player.

France's musical astronaut Thomas Pesquet is enjoying a special birthday present delivered to him up at the International Space Station. The saxophone arrived in a SpaceX cargo ship on Feb. 23, and his crewmates kept it hidden until his 39th birthday on Feb. 27.

He revealed the birthday surprise this week via Twitter.

Pesquet has been in orbit since November, and still has a few months left. He's a former pilot for Air France.

This isn't the first time a sax has flown in space. Shuttle astronaut Ronald McNair took one up in 1984, two years before he died aboard the Challenger.

Other out-of-this-world musical instruments: piano keyboard, flute, guitar, bagpipes and even an Australian didgeridoo.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days