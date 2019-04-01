'Saved by the Bell' actor posts bail, has hearing

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) - Dustin Diamond, the actor who played Screech in the 1990s television show "Saved by the Bell," has appeared in a Wisconsin courtroom.



Diamond is accused of stabbing a man during a bar fight on Christmas in Port Washington, where he lives. A criminal complaint charges Diamond with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon.



Diamond posted $10,000 bail before his hearing Monday.



Defense attorney Thomas Alberti requested reduced bail and a jury trial for Diamond, who did not speak in court.



The complaint says Diamond and his fiancee got into a tussle with two men and a woman at the bar on Thursday night.



Diamond told police he accidentally stabbed one of the men while trying to defend his fiancee.