'Saved by the Bell' actor posts bail, has hearing

4 years 3 months 1 day ago Monday, December 29 2014 Dec 29, 2014 December 29, 2014 1:27 PM December 29, 2014 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) - Dustin Diamond, the actor who played Screech in the 1990s television show "Saved by the Bell," has appeared in a Wisconsin courtroom.

Diamond is accused of stabbing a man during a bar fight on Christmas in Port Washington, where he lives. A criminal complaint charges Diamond with second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed weapon.

Diamond posted $10,000 bail before his hearing Monday.

Defense attorney Thomas Alberti requested reduced bail and a jury trial for Diamond, who did not speak in court.

The complaint says Diamond and his fiancee got into a tussle with two men and a woman at the bar on Thursday night.

Diamond told police he accidentally stabbed one of the men while trying to defend his fiancee.

