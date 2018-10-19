78°
Saudi state media confirms Khashoggi is dead

2 hours 25 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 October 19, 2018 5:39 PM October 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - Saudi state-run media is reporting that prosecutors in the kingdom believe Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in a quarrel.
  
State media also quotes prosecutors as saying 18 Saudi nationals are being held on suspicion of being involved in the Washington Post columnist's death.
  
Saudi state TV and the state-run Saudi Press Agency carried the statement early Saturday morning.
  

