Saturday was LSU's first top 2 win in Tiger Stadium since 1997

Image: ESPN.com

BATON ROUGE - The atmosphere in Death Valley was nothing short of electric this past Saturday, as Tiger fans saw their team take down #2 Georgia, in a 36-16 rout.

Apart from being a signature win for LSU this season, the victory is notable for another reason: It's the first time the Tigers have taken down a top two opponent at home in more than two decades.

The last time it happened was 1997, in a 28-21 victory over #1 Florida. This also marks the highest ranked opponent the Tigers have beaten since 2011's "Game of the Century" match-up against #2 Alabama. The then #1 ranked Tigers won in a nail biter, 9-6.

For most of the season, the Tigers have been underdogs, and Saturday was no different.

Going into Saturday's game, the Bulldogs were favored by a touchdown. On top of that, LSU was only projected to win six games on the whole season and started off ranked at the bottom of the top 25. Now, Coach Ed Orgeron, and the fifth ranked Tigers are rolling, setting up big match ups against #22 Mississippi State, and of course, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

LSU in a good place going into final stretch of season https://t.co/Cf31gfa5Sm pic.twitter.com/E3SZzZLEZQ — LSU Football Report ?? (@LSUReport) October 16, 2018

The key reasons for LSU's success this season is, first and foremost, their defense, led by All-Americans, Devin White and Greedy Williams.

The second is the stellar play by the offense and quarterback, Joe Burrow. One of the biggest question coming into the season was, can the Tigers keep up offensively? With great performances against good defenses such as Miami, Auburn, and Georgia, the offense has shown they can hang with the best of them.

And last but certainly not least, the play of place kicker, Cole Tracy. Having a reliable kicker that can score points, make clutch, game winning kicks, like what happened against Auburn, is something the Tigers have been missing in recent years.

This week, Coach O was awarded the Dodd Coach of the Week trophy, and both Devin White and Cole Tracy earned SEC Player of the Week honors.

The 2018 LSU Tigers look like they now have an all-around balanced team. And even though it is still too early to call, the Tigers may have found that championship recipe.