Saturday parade guide for downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Two major parades will make their way through downtown Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon.

KREWE MYSTIQUE

Founded in 1976, Mystique is Baton Rouge's oldest krewe and remains dedicated to being a family-friendly parade. Krewe Mystique rides on Saturday at 2 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge.

PARADE ROUTE

KREWE OF ARTEMIS

Founded in 2001 with the mission of focusing on a family style Mardi Gras event that could be enjoyed by people of all ages.The Krewe features a full length New Orleans style night parade in downtown Baton Rouge. The annual parade is held two Fridays before Mardi Gras day. Artemis will roll through downtonwn Baton Rouge at 7 p.m.

PARADE ROUTE:

See the Map below for the complete parade route:



WEATHER

Saturday night should stay predominantly in the 70s with some clouds.

THE REST OF THE WEEKEND

As far as the forecast goes, Sunday will be slightly warmer with high temps around 80.

We'll have more details about each parade on the days they roll right here on WBRZ.com and in our weekend broadcasts.