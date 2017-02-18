Latest Weather Blog
Saturday parade guide for downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE – Two major parades will make their way through downtown Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon.
KREWE MYSTIQUE
Founded in 1976, Mystique is Baton Rouge's oldest krewe and remains dedicated to being a family-friendly parade. Krewe Mystique rides on Saturday at 2 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge.
PARADE ROUTE
KREWE OF ARTEMIS
Founded in 2001 with the mission of focusing on a family style Mardi Gras event that could be enjoyed by people of all ages.The Krewe features a full length New Orleans style night parade in downtown Baton Rouge. The annual parade is held two Fridays before Mardi Gras day. Artemis will roll through downtonwn Baton Rouge at 7 p.m.
PARADE ROUTE:
See the Map below for the complete parade route:
WEATHER
Saturday night should stay predominantly in the 70s with some clouds.
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND
As far as the forecast goes, Sunday will be slightly warmer with high temps around 80.
We'll have more details about each parade on the days they roll right here on WBRZ.com and in our weekend broadcasts.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police chief says no reason to be alarmed despite 8 shootings in...
-
Push for "City of St. George" could return, but with obstacles
-
Paratroopers jump into the Box as LSU welcomes military, baseball season
-
Chief: More police, partnerships will work to curb violent streak
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: US Marshals searching for escaped WBR inmate