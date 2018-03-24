Saturday morning fire totals home on Brownlee Street

BATON ROUGE - A fire that sparked Saturday morning totaled a house on Brownlee Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters were called to the house in the 2300 block of Brownlee Street at 6:15 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the house fully engulfed in flames. It took firefighters over an hour to extinguishing the flames.

One person lives in the home, but was not there during the incident. No other injures were reported by BRFD.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and currently under investigation, according to BRFD.

The house was considered a total loss. Check back for updates.