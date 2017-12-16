Saturday morning apartment fire caused by heater

BATON ROUGE - A fire broke out at an apartment complex that was flooded in the August 2016 flood Saturday.

The St. George Fire Department said a blaze broke out at the Chateau Wein Apartment complex near the Siegen Lane overpass in the area around Siegen Marketplace. The fire was reported just after 7 o'clock Saturday morning and took firefighters just less than 30 minutes to get it under control.

Twelve people lived in the two-story eight-unit apartment building, authorities said. Sixteen firefighters battled the blaze. There were no injuries.

Many units at the apartment complex were renovated or under renovation after the area flooded last year.

The fire department said an electrical fire spread from a heating unit's plug into the wall.

