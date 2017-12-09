Saturday crash on Jones Creek kills 18-year-old

BATON ROUGE- Authorities say one woman has died after a car crash occurred Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Jones Creek Road.

Deputies say 18-year-old Isabel Booty of Baton Rouge was traveling southbound on Jones Creek Rd. and struck another vehicle while attempting to change lanes. Authorities say both drivers lost control, and Booty's vehicle rolled over several times.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Booty was not restrained at the time of the accident and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There were no other reported injuries.

Authorities say the weather was a factor in the crash.