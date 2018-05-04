81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Saturated fat should be less than 10 percent of diet

Friday, May 04 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LONDON (AP) - The World Health Organization is taking on the battle of the bulge, saying that saturated fats shouldn't make up more than 10 percent of people's diet.

In its first draft guidelines on fat intake, the U.N. health agency said that to avoid piling on the pounds, both adults and children should ensure that no more than 10 percent of their calories come from saturated fat, found in foods including butter, milk, meat, eggs and chocolate.

WHO said only one percent or less of calories should be from trans fats, commonly found in baked and fried foods, processed foods and cooking oils. WHO's draft advice largely matches similar nutritional guidelines in Britain and the U.S.

The agency says it will consider external comments before the recommendations are finalized.

