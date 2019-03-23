62°
Sarah Finnegan's perfect 10 seals LSU's third straight SEC Championship

1 hour 16 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, March 23 2019 Mar 23, 2019 March 23, 2019 9:26 PM March 23, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Mike Gaither

NEW ORLEANS - The SEC Gymnastics Championship returned to Louisiana for the first time since 1998 and LSU fans packed the Smoothie King Center to watch the third-ranked LSU Tigers hunt down another Southeastern Conference championship.

Saturday's second session featured No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Florida, No. 8 Georgia and No. 9 Kentucky. After the third rotation, it came down to the Gators and Tigers for one final showdown. Since LSU was the top-seed, they closed out the event on their normal floor routines.

AAI Award finalist Sarah Finnegan captured three flawless passes and landings which resulted in a perfect 10 across the board. The perfect mark clinched LSU their third-straight Southeastern Conference championship.

FINAL SCORE:
LSU - 197.900
FLORIDA - 197.750
GEORGIA - 197.00
KENTUCKY - 196.225

 

