Sanity hearing canceled for man who says God said to kill

Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A hearing to evaluate the sanity of a Louisiana man who his lawyer says believes God ordered him to kill his 18-month-old daughter so he'd be executed and resurrected as Christ has been canceled.

Forty-six-year-old Mark Hambrick was to have a "lunacy hearing" with a magistrate Thursday, but he was indicted for murder and his case was sent to Criminal District Court.

A motion for psychiatric examination states that the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office found Hambrick "acutely psychotic" and sent him to its psychiatric wing at a state prison. It also says Hambrick is being treated but "retains a detailed, nuanced delusion" of God's orders and his "death and resurrection as Christ."

Hambrick was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty in the Oct. 17 death of Amina Hambrick.