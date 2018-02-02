Sanity hearing canceled for man who says God said to kill

54°
Friday, February 02 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Advocate
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A hearing to evaluate the sanity of a Louisiana man who his lawyer says believes God ordered him to kill his 18-month-old daughter so he'd be executed and resurrected as Christ has been canceled.
  
Forty-six-year-old Mark Hambrick was to have a "lunacy hearing" with a magistrate Thursday, but he was indicted for murder and his case was sent to Criminal District Court.
  
A motion for psychiatric examination states that the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office found Hambrick "acutely psychotic" and sent him to its psychiatric wing at a state prison. It also says Hambrick is being treated but "retains a detailed, nuanced delusion" of God's orders and his "death and resurrection as Christ."
  
Hambrick was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty in the Oct. 17 death of Amina Hambrick.
