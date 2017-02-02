Sanders says Trump may be right about his voters

WASHINGTON - Sen. Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump may be right in claiming he won the general election votes of some former Sanders supporters.



A participant in a White House meeting Thursday says Trump said he got those votes because he and the Vermont independent think some trade treaties have hurt Americans. The participant spoke on condition of anonymity to describe a private meeting.



Sanders was not present. He said in an interview later that many working-class Democrats who backed him in the presidential primaries are "disgusted" with U.S. trade policy and probably voted for Trump.



An early November ABC News-Washington Post poll showed 8 percent of Sanders supporters planned to back Trump.