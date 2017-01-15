Sanders says Comey should consider stepping down

WASHINGTON - Sen. Bernie Sanders is so steamed about the FBI director that he thinks James Comey may want to find another job.



The Vermont senator - who ran against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination - is among the lawmakers still angry about how Comey handled the election-year inquiry into Clinton's private email practices.



And now Comey is refusing to say whether the FBI is investigating possible links between President-elect Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.



Sanders tells ABC's "This Week" he thinks Comey "should take a hard look at what he has done. And I think it would not be a bad thing for the American people if he did step down."



The Justice Department's internal watchdog announced last week that he's investigating Comey and the department.



Some Democrats blame Comey's statements and actions in part for Clinton's loss to Donald Trump.



Trump's incoming White House chief of staff says the president-elect has confidence in Comey. Speaking on the same show, Reince Priebus describes Comey as "extremely competent" and says there are no plans to cut short his term as FBI director.