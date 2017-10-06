Sandbags available this weekend

Ascension Parish

7th District Fire Department on Roddy Road

St. Amant Fire Department Station 60 on Stringer Bridge Road

Geismar Fire Department at 12171 Highway 73

5th Ward Fire Department on Highway 22

Prairieville Fire Department at 14517 Highway 73

Ascension Parish Warehouse on Church Street (Donaldsonville)

East Baton Rouge Parish

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street

BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road

*Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels to fill the bags.

Livingston Parish

City of Walker - Sidney Hutchinson Park off of Corbin Avenue

*Limited to 25 per person