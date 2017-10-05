Sandbags available in Walker

WALKER - The city of Walker will have sandbags available ahead of Tropical Storm Nate's landfall.

On Friday, bags, shovels and sand will be made available for citizens to make their own sandbags. They will be limited to 25 per person.

The sandbags can be found at Sidney Hutchinson Park off of Corbin Avenue starting at 1 p.m. Friday.