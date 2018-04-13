Latest Weather Blog
Sandbags available in EBR ahead of potential severe weather
BATON ROUGE - Sandbags are being made available in several areas across East Baton Rouge Parish amid forecasts for possible severe weather Friday and Saturday.
The mayor-president's office says sandbags will be available in the cities of Baton Rouge, Central and Zachary. The National Weather Service Slidell is anticipating 3-5” of rain for the Baton Rouge area Friday night through Saturday, as well as 25-30 mph winds.
At this time, East Baton Rouge is not under any watches or warnings.
A list of sandbag locations can be found below:
BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds
16072 Airline Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70895
BREC Alsen Park
601 Old Rafe Meyer Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
BREC Doyles Bayou Park
7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
Zachary, LA 70791
BREC Flannery Road Park
801 South Flannery Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park
1702 Gardere Lane
Baton Rouge, LA 70810
BREC Memorial Stadium
1702 Foss Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
BREC Lovett Road Park
13443 Lovett Road
Central, LA 70818
