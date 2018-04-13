81°
Sandbags available in EBR ahead of potential severe weather

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Sandbags are being made available in several areas across East Baton Rouge Parish amid forecasts for possible severe weather Friday and Saturday. 

The mayor-president's office says sandbags will be available in the cities of Baton Rouge, Central and Zachary. The National Weather Service Slidell is anticipating 3-5” of rain for the Baton Rouge area Friday night through Saturday, as well as 25-30 mph winds.

At this time, East Baton Rouge is not under any watches or warnings.

A list of sandbag locations can be found below:

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds

16072 Airline Highway

Baton Rouge, LA 70895

 

BREC Alsen Park

601 Old Rafe Meyer Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

 

BREC Doyles Bayou Park

7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

Zachary, LA 70791

 

BREC Flannery Road Park

801 South Flannery Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

 

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park

1702 Gardere Lane

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

 

BREC Memorial Stadium

1702 Foss Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

 

BREC Lovett Road Park

13443 Lovett Road

Central, LA 70818

