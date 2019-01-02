58°
Sandbags available in East Baton Rouge ahead of potential flooding Thursday

2 hours 16 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, January 02 2019 Jan 2, 2019 January 02, 2019 1:47 PM January 02, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging residents to monitor potentially heavy rainfall between Wednesday and Friday that may cause flooding in some areas.

Officials say a flash flood watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for a portion of northeast Texas and portions of north and central Louisiana. The watch area is along and south of the state line from Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Center, Texas to Mansfield, Coushatta, Bienville, Rushton, and Farmerville, Louisiana.

Flash flooding will be possible across low-lying and flood-prone area. Some rivers, lakes, and bayous are still at high levels from previous heavy rainfall. The incoming weather will result in additional rises and crest on those bodies of water, according to GOHSEP.

Sandbags are being made at the following locations throughout East Baton Rouge Parish:

BREC Airline Highway Park
16072 Airline Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70817

BREC Alsen Park
601 Old Rafe Meyer Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70807

BREC Doyles Bayou Park
7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
Zachary, LA 70791

BREC Flannery Road Park
801 Flannery Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70815

BREC Hartley/Vey Park
1702 Gardere Lane
Baton Rouge, LA 70820

BREC Lovett Road Park
13443 Lovett Road
Central, LA 70818

BREC Memorial Sports Complex
1702 Foss Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802

St. George Fire Department Headquarters
14100 Airline Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling and never drive through flooded areas.

Click here for WBRZ weather updates.

