Sandbags available for West Baton Rouge residents

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Sandbags have been made available in West Baton Rouge Parish in preparation for possible significant rainfall throughout the week.

The parish is providing bags, sand and shovels for residents. Though shovels will be at the sites, residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels to fill their bags.

The sandbags are available at the following locations:

Erwinville Ball Park off Rougon Road

Rivault Park in Port Allen near Pete Riviere Drive

Train Depot in City of Port Allen off LA1

Landon Alexander Park near Elaine Street by the Water Tower

Myhand Park in Addis Southeast corner off Laws Road

Addis Fire Station on LA1

