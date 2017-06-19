88°
Latest Weather Blog
Sandbags available for West Baton Rouge residents
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Sandbags have been made available in West Baton Rouge Parish in preparation for possible significant rainfall throughout the week.
The parish is providing bags, sand and shovels for residents. Though shovels will be at the sites, residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels to fill their bags.
The sandbags are available at the following locations:
- Erwinville Ball Park off Rougon Road
- Rivault Park in Port Allen near Pete Riviere Drive
- Train Depot in City of Port Allen off LA1
- Landon Alexander Park near Elaine Street by the Water Tower
- Myhand Park in Addis Southeast corner off Laws Road
- Addis Fire Station on LA1
You can read more about this week's weather forecast by clicking HERE.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former LSU player reminisces on Tigers' first trip to College World Series
-
Port Allen gears up for bigger, better 'Juneteenth' celebration
-
Overnight arson at abandoned home has neighbors concerned
-
Mayor blames lack of resources for blight in Jackson
-
WATCH: Burglar smashes his way into pharmacy