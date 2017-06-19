Sandbags available for EBR citizens ahead of possible flooding

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Sandbags have been made available to East Baton Rouge Parish residents in preparation for potential flooding in the area.

Parish residents can currently find sandbags available at the following Baton Rouge locations:

Station #7 - 5758 Claycut Road

Station #13 – 835 Sharp Road

Station #15 – 3150 Brightside Drive

The city of Baker has also made sandbags available at the Baker Public Works Department at 1507 Mississippi Street.

To read more on this week's forecast, click HERE.

We will update this story if sandbags are made available at any other locations.