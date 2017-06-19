78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sandbags available for EBR citizens ahead of possible flooding

7 hours 18 minutes 41 seconds ago June 19, 2017 Jun 19, 2017 Monday, June 19 2017 June 19, 2017 3:30 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Sandbags have been made available to East Baton Rouge Parish residents in preparation for potential flooding in the area.

Parish residents can currently find sandbags available at the following Baton Rouge locations:

Station #7 - 5758 Claycut Road
Station #13 – 835 Sharp Road 
Station #15 – 3150 Brightside Drive

The city of Baker has also made sandbags available at the Baker Public Works Department at 1507 Mississippi Street.

To read more on this week's forecast, click HERE.

We will update this story if sandbags are made available at any other locations.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days