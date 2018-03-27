79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sandbag distribution to end Thursday in St. Martinville

3 hours 1 minute 34 seconds ago Tuesday, March 27 2018 Mar 27, 2018 March 27, 2018 2:13 PM March 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. MARTINVILLE- Thursday will be the last day for distribution of pre-filled sandbags in lower St. Martin Parish.

Sandbags are available from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., at the Stephensville Park on Highway 70. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels and should be prepared to fill their own bags.

According to a release, Parish President Chester Cedars is asking residents not to dispose of their sandbags at the end of this current flood concern due to the possibility of a flood threat that will remain throughout May.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days