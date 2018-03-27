Sandbag distribution to end Thursday in St. Martinville

ST. MARTINVILLE- Thursday will be the last day for distribution of pre-filled sandbags in lower St. Martin Parish.

Sandbags are available from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., at the Stephensville Park on Highway 70. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels and should be prepared to fill their own bags.

According to a release, Parish President Chester Cedars is asking residents not to dispose of their sandbags at the end of this current flood concern due to the possibility of a flood threat that will remain throughout May.