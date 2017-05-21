Flash flood watch issued, sand bags available for EBR residents

BATON ROUGE - Sand bags are being made available at several fire departments due to flood concerns Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for several parishes from Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

The flood watch will be in effect for the following parishes : Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Orleans, Pointe Coupee, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Tammany, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

East Baton Rouge Parish residents can pick up sand bags at fire stations 7, 9, 13, 14, and 15.

Check back for more weather updates.