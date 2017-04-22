69°
Sanctuary cities threatened with loss of federal grant money

April 22, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is putting on notice officials in several major cities that are sanctuaries for immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

The administration has sent letters warning that they may lose law enforcement grant money unless they document cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The Justice Department's inspector general has identified nine jurisdictions as limiting the information local law enforcement can provide to federal immigration authorities about those in their custody.

The jurisdictions include the state of California and the cities of New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and New Orleans.

Some of the localities remain defiant, despite risking the loss of money that police agencies use to pay for everything from body cameras to bulletproof vests

