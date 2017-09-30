San Juan mayor answers Trump's Twitter attack

BRANCHBURG, N.J. - The mayor of San Juan is answering a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump by calling for a united focus on helping people in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Carmen Yulin Cruz posted twin tweets in Spanish and English saying: "The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our 'true colors'. We cannot be distracted by anything else."

The Saturday morning tweets included photos of the mayor meeting with hurricane victims and rescue workers, wading hip-deep through a flooded street and comforting an elderly woman.

She did not mention the president directly, but the missives were posted about an hour after Trump accused her and others in Puerto Rico of "poor leadership," failing "to get their workers to help" and wanting "everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort."