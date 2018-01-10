56°
San Francisco auto burglar steals Olympic skater's costumes

5 hours 21 minutes 42 seconds ago Tuesday, January 09 2018 Jan 9, 2018 January 09, 2018 6:58 PM January 09, 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO- A U.S. Olympic figure skater had two pricey costumes and her skates stolen from a rental SUV when while visiting San Francisco.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday that Marissa Castelli was competing in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in nearby San Jose last week.

She and her parents visited the Japantown neighborhood for lunch Monday before returning home to Rhode Island.

A burglar broke into the SUV and stole several pieces of luggage that included two skating costumes worth at least $1,000 each and her figure skates.

Castelli competed in the 2014 winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and is the 2017 U.S. national silver medalist.

San Francisco is plagued by auto burglaries, with a record of more than 30,000 reported last year, a 24 percent increase over 2016.

