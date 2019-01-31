60°
San Francisco area restaurant bans 'Make America Great' hats

4 hours 25 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, January 31 2019 Jan 31, 2019 January 31, 2019 11:00 AM January 31, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) - An award-winning cookbook author and California restaurant owner says anyone wearing a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap will be refused service at his restaurant.
  
J. Kenji Lopez-Alt is a chef-partner of the Wursthall restaurant in San Mateo and says in a tweet Sunday that he views the hats as symbols of intolerance and hate.
  
The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday that Lopez-Alt's decision was met with mixed reaction by restaurant clients.
  
Diners interviewed by the newspapers said they understood Lopez-Alt's stance but questioned the hat ban and said he could have found a way to start a dialogue on the issue.
  
Lopez-Alt wrote the 2015 book "The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science."
  
He says his restaurant received threatening emails following the tweet and declined further comment.
