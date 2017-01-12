Latest Weather Blog
San Diego Chargers bolt to Los Angeles
SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Chargers are moving to Los Angeles, where they will join the recently relocated Rams in giving the nation's second-largest media market two NFL teams for the first time in decades.
Team chairman Dean Spanos made the announcement today in a letter posted on the Chargers' Twitter account.
The Chargers' decision to move comes less than three months after San Diego voters resoundingly rejected a team-sponsored measure asking for $1.15 billion in increased hotel taxes to help fund a $1.8 billion downtown stadium and convention center.
San Diego could become a tenant in the stadium being built in Inglewood for the Rams if the Chargers exercise that option. If not, the Oakland Raiders would have the option to join the Rams in the L.A. area, though Raiders owner Mark Davis has indicated his intention to seek a move to Las Vegas.
The Los Angeles @Chargers?? pic.twitter.com/bJmv4LcPME— NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2017
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One employee injured in fire at Airgas in Geismar, cause under investigation
-
Mom of three shot, killed at home with her kids overnight
-
Area teacher charged, fired after suspected tryst with kid in a car
-
Unique flood debris stinking up yard
-
Security footage of car burglaries in Prairieville