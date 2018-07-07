Samuel L. Jackson shoots movie in Capital Region

BATON ROUGE - Hold on to your butts, Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson was in the Capital Region this week.

He was on location near White Castle shooting for the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Captian Marvel, according to a casting website and Jackson's Instagram.

While in the area, the Pulp Fiction star was spotted in downtown Baton Rouge attending the WBRZ firework show on July 4th and eating at the Watermark Hotel and Stroubes steakhouse. He even posed for a picture with wait-staff.