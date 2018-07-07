79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Samuel L. Jackson shoots movie in Capital Region

7 hours 33 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 July 06, 2018 10:46 PM July 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Hold on to your butts, Hollywood star Samuel L. Jackson was in the Capital Region this week.

He was on location near White Castle shooting for the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Captian Marvel, according to a casting website and Jackson's Instagram.

While in the area, the Pulp Fiction star was spotted in downtown Baton Rouge attending the WBRZ firework show on July 4th and eating at the Watermark Hotel and Stroubes steakhouse. He even posed for a picture with wait-staff.

 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days