66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Samsung's Galaxy S9 phones: Better camera, unchanged design

8 hours 50 minutes 59 seconds ago Sunday, February 25 2018 Feb 25, 2018 February 25, 2018 12:13 PM February 25, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK - Samsung unveiled new smartphones with largely unchanged designs and incremental improvements such as a better camera.
  
Though Samsung already has one of the best smartphone cameras, it is looking to produce even better low-light shots, while offering a video mode that appears to freeze fast-moving objects.
  
The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday in Barcelona, Spain, and will be available March 16. Advance orders begin this Friday.
  
Analyst Carolina Milanesi warns that while the camera offers great improvements, it's competing with already good cameras in earlier Samsung phones.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days