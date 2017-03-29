Samsung's Galaxy S8 phone aims to dispel the Note 7 debacle

Image: Android Authority

NEW YORK - Samsung seems to be playing it safe with its first major smartphone since the embarrassing recall of its fire-prone Note 7.



The Galaxy S8 features a larger display than its predecessor, the Galaxy S7, and a voice assistant intended to rival Siri and Google Assistant. But there is no increase in battery capacity, providing the battery more breathing room. The Note 7 pushed the engineering envelope with its large battery, which contributed to a series of spontaneous smartphone combustions.



The Galaxy S8 will come in two sizes, both bigger than last year's models. Both models have screens that curve around the edges and get rid of the physical home button.



Samsung is announcing the phones Wednesday in New York. It will come out on April 21.