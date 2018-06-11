Samples in EBR, other parishes test positive for West Nile Virus

EAST BATON ROUGE - Several samples collected in the past few weeks have tested positive for West Nile Virus in multiple parishes.

The samples were collected in the first week of June. They were tested at the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostics Lab at LSU.

Places that tested positive, Tangiaphoa Parish, St. Tammany Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish, St. John the Baptist Parish. West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control says at least one mosquito tested positive for West Nile in that parish as well.

The information was provided by the East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control.