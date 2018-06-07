Samantha Bee is back, both angry and apologetic

76°
NEW YORK (AP) - Comedian Samantha Bee is back on television, saying she's angry that the controversy over her use of a crude epithet to describe Ivanka Trump distracted from more important issues.

Bee apologized again on Wednesday at the start of her TBS show "Full Frontal." During a discussion of President Donald Trump's immigration policy and its impact on children on last week's show, she directed the insult at his daughter in an attempt to spur her to talk to him about the policy.

President Trump called for her firing, but TBS accepted her apology. Bee said that she should have known that a potty-mouthed insult would be more interesting to the news media than immigration policy.

Taking advantage of the attention, she immediately did another segment about immigration.

